Left Menu

Mutual funds: Sebi extends deadline for compliance with certain directions to July 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:34 IST
Mutual funds: Sebi extends deadline for compliance with certain directions to July 1
  • Country:
  • India

Providing more time to fund houses, Sebi on Thursday extended the deadline for implementing certain directions for mutual funds, including those pertaining to usage of pool accounts for transactions, to July 1.

In October 2021, Sebi had said that stock brokers and clearing members should not accept payment through one-time mandate or issuance of mandates or instruments in their name for mutual fund transactions.

Earlier this month, the regulator said one-time mandates in favour of Sebi-recognised clearing corporations could be accepted from April 1 and now, that deadline has been extended.

''On or after July 1, 2022, new mandates shall be accepted only in favour of Sebi recognised clearing corporations and those mandates shall exclusively be for subscriptions to units of mutual fund schemes and not for any other purpose,'' Sebi said on Thursday.

The deadline for discontinuation of usage of pool accounts for transactions in the units of mutual funds, Two Factor Authentication (2FA) for redemption and other related requirements have been extended following a representation from Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

''On examination of the representation of AMFI, in the interest of the investors, it has been decided to extend the date of applicability of 'circulars' including the clauses relating to 2FA for redemption and source account verification to July 1, 2022,'' the watchdog said in the circular issued on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022