Veranda Learning IPO subscribed 3.53 times on final day of offer

The initial public offering of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was subscribed 3.53 times on the last day of the offer on Thursday.

The Rs 200-crore public offer received bids for over 4.15 crore shares against 1.17 crore shares on offer, according to the data available with the NSE.

The category meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 10.76 times subscription, while non-institutional investors portion got subscribed 3.87 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.02 times.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) had a price range of Rs 130-137 a share.

Systematix Corporate Services was the manager to the offer.

The company offers diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

