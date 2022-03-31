Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1950 hours: DEL47 BIZ-FINMIN-SAVINGS-RATE Interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for first quarter of FY23 New Delhi: The government on Thursday kept interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, unchanged for the first quarter of 2022-23 due to an elevated level of inflation.

DEL63 BIZ-LD-GAS-PRICE Govt doubles gas price to record levels; CNG rates may go up New Delhi: The government on Thursday more than doubled the price of natural gas that is used to produce electricity, make fertilisers, turned into CNG and piped to household kitchens for cooking, on the back of a spike in global energy prices.

DEL79 BIZ-BORROWING Govt to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh cr from market in Apr-Sep New Delhi: The Union government is looking to raise Rs 8.45 lakh crore through borrowing in the first half of 2022-23 to fund the revenue gap for reviving the economy, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

DEL74 BIZ-CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT India's current account deficit widens to 2.7 pc in December quarter Mumbai: India's current account deficit widened to USD 23 billion or 2.7 per cent of the GDP in the December quarter, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

DEL45 BIZ-FISCAL DEFICIT Centre's fiscal deficit touched 82.7 pc of full year target at end of February New Delhi: The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of February stood at 82.7 per cent of the full year budget target, mainly on account of higher expenditure, according to government data released on Thursday.

DEL71 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee recovers 16 paise to end at 75.74; logs over 3 pc loss in FY22 Mumbai: The rupee advanced by 16 paise to close at 75.74 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking strong Asian peers and a fall in global crude oil prices.

DEL50 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty decline due to profit taking, close FY22 with over 18 pc gains Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty pared their early gains to settle lower in choppy trade on the last day of the 2021-22 fiscal on Thursday mainly due to profit-taking in Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank after a three-day rally.

DEL3 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 6.40 New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre.

DEL57 BIZ-EDIBLE OILS Govt extends stock limits on edible oils, oilseeds till December New Delhi: The government on Thursday extended stock limits on edible oils and oilseeds till December this year in order to check the soaring prices of the commodities due to the current global geopolitical situation.

DEL56 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH-FISCAL Investors' wealth surges over Rs 59.75 lakh cr in FY22 New Delhi: Investors' wealth jumped over Rs 59.75 lakh crore in the 2021-22 fiscal, helped by a largely buoyant trend in domestic stocks with benchmark index Sensex surging over 18 per cent during the period.

DCM34 BIZ-ONGC-OFS ONGC share sale fully subscribed, govt to get Rs 3,000 cr next fiscal New Delhi: The government's 1.5 per cent stake sale in ONGC got fully subscribed, ensuring Rs 3,000 crore to the exchequer that is to be accounted for in the next fiscal.

DEL69 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 117; silver tumbles Rs 693 New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital on Thursday declined by Rs 117 to Rs 51,542 per 10 grams in line with weak international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)