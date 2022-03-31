Left Menu

IMF says 'clear-eyed' about risks to Argentine economy, IMF program

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:29 IST
IMF says 'clear-eyed' about risks to Argentine economy, IMF program
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund and Argentine government have been 'clear-eyed' about the exceptionally high risks facing the Argentine economy and a new $44 billion IMF program approved Friday, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice told reporters Argentina's economy was recovering more strongly than expected after three years of recession and persistent high inflation, but it was also subject to the global shock caused by the war in Ukraine.

"So, it's no surprise that the risks to the Argentine economy, and therefore, to the program are high," he said, adding that the IMF would work closely with Argentine authorities to ensure successful implementation of the program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022