Odisha hikes bus fares as diesel price spirals

The Odisha government on Thursday increased the fares of buses across all categories as the diesel price continued to skyrocket in the country.

In an order, the State Transport Authority (STA) justified the hike as the diesel price shot up to Rs 98.40 currently in the state as against Rs 91.61 on November 6 last year.

The fares for ordinary and express categories of buses have been revised by 3 paise per kilometre to 90 paise/km and 94 paise/km respectively.

It has risen by six paise/km for Deluxe and AC Deluxe, which will charge Rs 1.31 and Rs 1.59 per kilometre respectively.

The super premium buses will be costlier by 9 paise/km as the rate has increased to Rs 2.47 per km.

The fare for stage carriages, other than town buses plying within the state, will be fixed at the increased rate, which will be effective from the date of the order, the STA said.

A ride in an ordinary bus from the Baramunda stand in Bhubaneswar to Malkangiri will cost Rs 619, the highest for a journey to any district headquarter from the capital.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

This is the ninth increase in prices since March 22 after a four-and-a-half-month-long hiatus in rate revision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)