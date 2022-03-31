French police say kid playing with toy gun in Lille triggered Kalashnikov false alarm
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:44 IST
French police said on Thursday suspicions that a man had been walking around the northern city of Lille with a Kalashnikov assault rifle turned out to be a false alarm, and that instead it had been a seven-year-old boy playing with a toy weapon.
Train traffic resumed after a police operation triggered by the initial reports momentarily paralysed the city center.
