Spirits maker Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited (ABD) on Thursday announced the appointment of Nasser Munjee and Balaji Swaminathan as independent directors on its board.

The new appointments bring a great amount of cognitive diversity to the board, the company said in a statement.

Munjee has been a part of creation and building of some of India’s foremost financial institutions such as the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC).

While Swaminathan had a distinguished career in banking. He is the founder and CEO of a regulated fund management and wealth advisory business in Singapore.

''We are delighted with the addition of seasoned and eminent professionals to our board. As we continue to drive the growth agenda in our business, we look forward to the contribution of all our board members in our pursuit of excellence,'' ABD Executive Deputy Chairman Shekhar Ramamurthy, said.

*** Marico forays into healthy spreads through Saffola * FMCG major Marico on Thursday announced that it is entering into the healthy spreads segment with the launch of its all-new Saffola Mayonnaise and Saffola Peanut Butter.

Marico is strengthening its foothold in the healthy food and ready-to-eat segment, and has entered into several new categories after the pandemic.

Saffola Mayonnaise is a healthy eggless offering made with milk cream and Saffola Peanut Butter replaces refined sugar with its perfect blend of peanuts and jaggery.

