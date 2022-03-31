Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:01 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Spirits maker Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited (ABD) on Thursday announced the appointment of Nasser Munjee and Balaji Swaminathan as independent directors on its board.

The new appointments bring a great amount of cognitive diversity to the board, the company said in a statement.

Munjee has been a part of creation and building of some of India’s foremost financial institutions such as the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC).

While Swaminathan had a distinguished career in banking. He is the founder and CEO of a regulated fund management and wealth advisory business in Singapore.

''We are delighted with the addition of seasoned and eminent professionals to our board. As we continue to drive the growth agenda in our business, we look forward to the contribution of all our board members in our pursuit of excellence,'' ABD Executive Deputy Chairman Shekhar Ramamurthy, said.

*** Marico forays into healthy spreads through Saffola * FMCG major Marico on Thursday announced that it is entering into the healthy spreads segment with the launch of its all-new Saffola Mayonnaise and Saffola Peanut Butter.

Marico is strengthening its foothold in the healthy food and ready-to-eat segment, and has entered into several new categories after the pandemic.

Saffola Mayonnaise is a healthy eggless offering made with milk cream and Saffola Peanut Butter replaces refined sugar with its perfect blend of peanuts and jaggery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022