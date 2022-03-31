German bond yields set for biggest monthly jump in over a decade

Battered euro zone bonds recovered ground on Thursday, but were set to end March with one of their biggest sell-offs in years as rising inflation and interest rate-hike risks left German Bund yields on track for their biggest monthly jump since 2009. Most 10-year yields across the single currency bloc fell between 10 and 12 basis points, a day after high German and Spanish inflation prints triggered fresh selling.

Data on Thursday showed inflation in Italy hit 7% while prices in France were up 5.1%, but a more than 5% fall in oil prices brought some comfort to bond investors. Surging inflation, which has raised expectations that the European Central Bank may have to hike interest rates sooner rather than later, and a more aggressive stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve have sent bond markets reeling.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield, which was down 11.1 basis points (bps) on the day at 0.547% by 1514 GMT, is still up 39 bps in March and set to end the month with the biggest monthly surge since 2009. Two-year German yields, trading just under 0%, have jumped around 44 bps this month - poised for their biggest monthly rise since 2011.

French 10-year bond yields were set for their biggest monthly increase since 2016, with a rise of almost 36 bps . They have risen more than 78 basis points during the quarter, the best run since the second quarter of 1994. Italy's 10-year bond yield has risen 84 basis points throughout the quarter, the largest jump since the second quarter of 2018..

"This is very significant," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. "A move of this magnitude will have investors reassess the riskiness of their bonds portfolio and have market participants who thought their rates risk was negligible until now hedge it." Euro zone inflation is increasingly likely to stabilise around 2% but the ECB should be ready to change course if the outlook deteriorates due to Russia's war in Ukraine, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said.

"The ECB has relatively high inflation, but actually, inflation's undershot for a long period of time and the (euro zone) economy is not overheating to the same extent (as the U.S)," said Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley. "There's also more flexibility at the ECB and I think the ECB would like to take rates to zero and get ahead of negative rate policy." The ECB's deposit rate is at -0.50%.

Yield surges in euro area bond tracked similar milestones in other major debt markets. U.S. 2-year Treasury yields are up around 86 bps in March , set for their biggest monthly increase since 1989, according to Refinitiv data. They are up 155 bps this quarter, on track for the biggest quarterly jump since 1984.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)