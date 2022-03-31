Africa free trade area tariff rules to be published May - official

Tariffs and customs procedures for Africa's new free trade area are set to be published next month, with essential rules of origin to follow in another six to nine months, the head of the bloc's secretariat said on Thursday.

Rules of origin have been agreed for almost 90% of items, with textiles, sugar, edible oils and the automotive sector sticking points, Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat (AfCFTA), said. "They're complicated because they relate to a country's industrialisation strategy," Mene said in an interview in London.

African countries began officially trading under AfCFTA at the start of 2021, after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Backers say it will boost intra-African trade and the World Bank estimates it could lift tens of millions out of poverty by 2035.

Experts, however, viewed the launch as largely symoblic and have said full implementation of the deal will likely take years. AfCFTA officials had previously said the tariff reduction schedules and rules of origin would be finalised last year. Mene acknowledged that integrating trade on the continent would take time.

"It took Europe 72 years to get to this point," he told an audience of businesspeople on Thursday at a talk in London arranged by business group Invest Africa and accountancy PwC. Under the agreement establishing the AfCFTA, members must phase out 90% of tariff lines over the next five to 10 years. Another 7% considered sensitive will get more time, while 3% will be allowed to be placed on an exclusion list.

Forty-two of the zone's 54 member states have ratified the AfCFTA deal and Mene said in the interview that he expects that number to rise to 50 by the end of the year. Members of the appeal body of AfCFTA's dispute resolution mechanism would be announced in June, Mene said.

