Governments want COVID-19 vaccine developers to aim higher in the hunt for better shots to ward off future virus variants amid signs of tension between companies and regulators over the best approach.

* Germany plans to end mandatory quarantine for most people who catch COVID-19, as numbers isolating with the infection top four million. * Britain's economy grew faster than expected in 2021, but the increase was largely due to COVID-related activity in the health sector, which masked the inflation hit to household incomes and a gloomy picture for the private sector.

AMERICAS * Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve for a second COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday as his administration rolled out efforts to help Americans live with the coronavirus, including a new website and a renewed push for vaccinations and funding.

* Much of Canada is facing a fresh COVID-19 wave just as authorities ease measures meant to curb the spread of the virus, emboldened by a brief drop in cases and relatively high vaccination rates. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Shanghai is set to put the vast majority of its residents under COVID-19 lockdown from Friday, as it expands curbs to include the western half of the city and extends restrictions in the east where people have already been forced to stay home since Monday. * Activity in Chinese manufacturing and services simultaneously contracted in March for the first time since the country's COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, adding to the urgency for more policy intervention to stabilise the economy.

* India's Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, will make wearing masks optional from April 2 after a steep fall in the number of active cases and deaths from COVID-19 in recent days. * Pakistan has disbanded the National Command and Operations Center, which was overseeing the country's COVID-19 response, as infection numbers were at the lowest since the start of the outbreak, the prime minister said.

AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST * Ghana will start producing its own COVID-19 vaccines by January 2024, President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Wednesday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Children aged 5 to 11 who received the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were 68% less likely to be hospitalised during the Omicron wave in the United States than unvaccinated children, a study showed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European stocks edged lower on Thursday and were set for their biggest quarterly drop since the start of 2020, while oil prices fell and eastern Ukraine braced for fresh attacks.

* China stocks fell after data showed activity in China's factory and services sectors swung into a negative territory in March, contracting simultaneously for the first time since the peak of the country's COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. * Japanese factories posted their first rise in output in three months in February, a welcome sign for policymakers hoping to keep the country's fragile economic recovery on track.

* U.S. consumer spending barely rose in February, but a significant decline in COVID-19 infections boosted demand for services like dining out, hotel stays, recreation, air travel and healthcare, data from the Commerce Department showed. (Compiled by Dina Kartit and Olivier Sorgho; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

