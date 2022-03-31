Left Menu

Swan Energy raises Rs 318 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:53 IST
Swan Energy raises Rs 318 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Swan Energy Limited (SEL) on Thursday said it has approved the allotment of over 1.96 crore shares for about Rs 318 crore to promoter group and non-promoters on preferential basis.

The company's board at its meeting held on March 31, 2022, ''considered and approved the allotment of 1,96,60,000 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 162 each... to promoter group and non-promoters on conversion of loan amounting to Rs 318,49,20,000 on preferential basis'', SEL said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022