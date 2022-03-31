Swan Energy raises Rs 318 crore

Swan Energy Limited (SEL) on Thursday said it has approved the allotment of over 1.96 crore shares for about Rs 318 crore to promoter group and non-promoters on preferential basis.

The company's board at its meeting held on March 31, 2022, ''considered and approved the allotment of 1,96,60,000 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 162 each... to promoter group and non-promoters on conversion of loan amounting to Rs 318,49,20,000 on preferential basis'', SEL said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)