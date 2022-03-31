Swan Energy raises Rs 318 crore
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:53 IST
Swan Energy Limited (SEL) on Thursday said it has approved the allotment of over 1.96 crore shares for about Rs 318 crore to promoter group and non-promoters on preferential basis.
The company's board at its meeting held on March 31, 2022, ''considered and approved the allotment of 1,96,60,000 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 162 each... to promoter group and non-promoters on conversion of loan amounting to Rs 318,49,20,000 on preferential basis'', SEL said in a regulatory filing.
