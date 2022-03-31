Left Menu

Hit by bike at police check post, SI killed: Official

Narendra Pasi and his father were also injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment, the ASP added.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:15 IST
A 55-year-old police sub-inspector was killed on Thursday after being hit by a motorcycle during a routine vehicle check at a barrier in his area, an official said.

Sub-Inspector Virendra Nath Mishra, posted at Sultanpur Ghosh police station, was checking the vehicles at some distance from the police station at 10.30 am when Narendra Pasi and his father Prakash going on the motorcycle hit him on the roadside, Fatehpur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said. The seriously injured SI was taken to the government hospital, Hathgam, where the doctor declared him brought dead. Narendra Pasi and his father were also injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment, the ASP added.

