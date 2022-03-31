Rs 495 cr Mumbai Intl Cruise Terminal to be commissioned by July 2024

The Rs 495-crore Mumbai International Cruise Terminal will be commissioned by July 2024, a top official from the Mumbai Port said on Thursday.

Rajiv Jalota, the chairman of Mumbai Port, said the sea cruise terminal at the BPX-Indira Dock, which will house both domestic and international cruise liners, will have a capacity to handle 200 ships and 10 lakh passengers per year.

The government is stressing on developing cruise tourism because of its high employment potential, and already ships have been anchoring in the Mumbai port for the same even as efforts to have a dedicated terminal are in place.

Jalota said the city port will be spending Rs 303 crore of the overall Rs 495 crore in costs, while the rest will be borne by private operators.

Jalota also informed that the Rs 18 crore project to develop the Kanhoji Angre Lighthouse on the Khanderi island off the coast of Alibag near Mumbai is also underway and will be completed by March 2023.

Once completed, it will lead to the creation of another tourist attractions like trekking, sit-outs, viewing galleries, interesting pergolas and resting benches, out- door restaurants, performances and overnight camping, he said.

