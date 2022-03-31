Left Menu

Rs 495 cr Mumbai Intl Cruise Terminal to be commissioned by July 2024

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:19 IST
Rs 495 cr Mumbai Intl Cruise Terminal to be commissioned by July 2024
  • Country:
  • India

The Rs 495-crore Mumbai International Cruise Terminal will be commissioned by July 2024, a top official from the Mumbai Port said on Thursday.

Rajiv Jalota, the chairman of Mumbai Port, said the sea cruise terminal at the BPX-Indira Dock, which will house both domestic and international cruise liners, will have a capacity to handle 200 ships and 10 lakh passengers per year.

The government is stressing on developing cruise tourism because of its high employment potential, and already ships have been anchoring in the Mumbai port for the same even as efforts to have a dedicated terminal are in place.

Jalota said the city port will be spending Rs 303 crore of the overall Rs 495 crore in costs, while the rest will be borne by private operators.

Jalota also informed that the Rs 18 crore project to develop the Kanhoji Angre Lighthouse on the Khanderi island off the coast of Alibag near Mumbai is also underway and will be completed by March 2023.

Once completed, it will lead to the creation of another tourist attractions like trekking, sit-outs, viewing galleries, interesting pergolas and resting benches, out- door restaurants, performances and overnight camping, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022