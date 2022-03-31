Illegal structures built by history-sheeter demolished in Jabalpur

Illegal structures constructed by a history-sheeter were removed from over 6,500 square feet of government land in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday, the local administration said.

The administration demolished illegal structures constructed by Rais Ahmed Ansari alias Chapta, against whom 15 criminal cases, including of murder and carrying illegal arms, have been registered at the Hanumantal Police Station, an official statement said.

The unauthorized structures included shops, two rooms, a godown and a house, it added. PTI COR MAS RSY RSY

