Left Menu

AI grounds two crew members for mistakenly serving non-veg meal to vegetarian passenger

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:12 IST
AI grounds two crew members for mistakenly serving non-veg meal to vegetarian passenger
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has grounded two cabin crew members of its Tokyo-Delhi flight of March 25 for mistakenly serving non-vegetarian meal to a vegetarian passenger, government officials said.

The passenger had booked a Jain vegetarian meal for himself, the officials said.

However, the two crew members mistakenly served him a non-vegetarian meal, they added.

When the passenger realised that he had been served the wrong meal, he put in a complaint with the crew members, the officials said.

The airline has grounded the two crew members and initiated a probe into this incident, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on COVID-19 vaccine barriers; U.S. FDA panel votes against Amylyx's ALS drug over trial data concerns and more

Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on ...

 Global
3
Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home from ISS; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022