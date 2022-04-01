U.S. to build $537 million consulate in Nigeria's megacity
The United States will build a $537 million consulate in the Nigerian megacity Lagos, the country's commercial capital, as Washington strengthens economic and diplomatic relations with Africa's most populous country. Like most countries, the U.S. has an embassy in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, and a consulate office in Lagos, a sprawling city of more than 20 million people and Nigeria's major economic hub.
- Country:
- Mexico
The United States will build a $537 million consulate in the Nigerian megacity Lagos, the country's commercial capital, as Washington strengthens economic and diplomatic relations with Africa's most populous country. The U.S. is among the largest foreign investors and donors in Nigeria with annual trade between the two countries at over $10 billion, according to the State Department.
U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Leonard said the new consulate, to be built on land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean, would take five years to complete. Like most countries, the U.S. has an embassy in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, and a consulate office in Lagos, a sprawling city of more than 20 million people and Nigeria's major economic hub.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Washington
- Nigerian
- Nigeria
- U.S.
- Atlantic Ocean
- Abuja
- Africa
- Lagos
ALSO READ
Panama seeks review of U.S. trade pact, flags certain farm goods
Panama seeks review of U.S. trade pact, flags certain farm goods
U.S. CFTC chair says ongoing Ukraine tragedy has led to 'extreme volatility,' but markets responding well
Honduran judge authorizes extradition of ex-President Hernandez to U.S.
Honduran judge grants U.S. extradition request for ex-President Hernandez