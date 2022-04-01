Left Menu

J&K records 25 pc increase in tax revenue collection in 2021-22

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:19 IST
J&K records 25 pc increase in tax revenue collection in 2021-22
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a significant hike of 25.38 per cent in tax revenue collection during 2021-22 over the last fiscal, officials said.

The total collections of indirect taxes like the GST, excise duty, stamps and tax on motor spirits have been made to the tune of Rs 15,179.42 crore against Rs 12,105.95 crore collected during the previous financial year 2020-21, they said.

Besides, the collection on account of the Goods and Services Tax was Rs 11,163.95 crore against Rs 9,020 crore collected during the previous financial year, thereby recording a robust growth of 23.77 per cent, the officials added.

The tax collected on the sale of motor spirits during 2021-22 was to the tune of Rs 1,829.73 crore against Rs 1,459.92 crore collected during the previous financial year, a growth of 25.33 per cent, they said.

The buoyant growth in collections in this sector has been achieved despite recent reductions in tax rates by the government in respect of petrol, diesel and ATF.

In a remarkable accomplishment, the growth of revenue in stamp duty collection has shown a steep hike of 56.12 per cent as the total reached Rs 425 crore, against Rs 272.22 crore recorded during the last fiscal, they added.

Collections made in excise duty have been to the tune of Rs 1,760.74 crore against Rs 1,353.81 crore collected during the financial year 2020-21, recording a substantial growth of 30 per cent.

The officials said that the impressive tax revenue generated during 2021-22 indicates revival and recovery of business and trade activities in the union territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on COVID-19 vaccine barriers; U.S. FDA panel votes against Amylyx's ALS drug over trial data concerns and more

Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on ...

 Global
3
Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home from ISS; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022