White House says rouble is being artificially propped up by the Russian central bank
The White House is seeing an "artificial propping up of the rouble" by the Russian central bank and by the Russian government, communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Thursday.
"They are taking artificial measures to keep the rouble propped up," she said.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles from Friday or else have their supplies cut.
