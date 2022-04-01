Amazon union has strong lead in NY vote count; losing in Alabama

Amazon.com Inc workers at a warehouse in New York City's Staten Island have so far voted 57% in favor of unionizing with a final tally due on Friday, a potential landmark victory for organized labor at the second-largest U.S. private employer. But that win contrasted with 53% of Amazon workers in Alabama rejecting unionization, in a preliminary count.

The final outcome in the Alabama contest could hinge on 416 challenged ballots to be adjudicated in the coming weeks, which are sufficient to affect the outcome of the election, said the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which is overseeing the count. The situation is far different from last year when workers sided with Amazon by a more than 2-to-1 margin. If final results show workers at either location voted for a union, it would be a historic first at the online retailing giant, which has long opposed organized labor.

Union drives have picked up momentum during a nationwide labor crunch. Nine U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to organize, with more than 150 more seeking elections. Workers at another Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, LDJ5, will also vote on whether to unionize starting on April 25. With nearly 2,700 ballots counted from workers at Amazon's JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island, about 57% of votes were in favor of a union, according to a Reuters tally of the count overseen by the NLRB and streamed over Zoom. The count will resume on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).

In Bessemer, Alabama, all 1,900 valid ballots were counted on Thursday with an additional 416 challenged ballots. The NLRB said it will hold a hearing in the next few weeks to determine if any of the challenged ballots should be opened and counted. In addition, parties can object to conduct around the vote that could set aside the results as happened last year in Alabama.

The NLRB found that Amazon improperly interfered in the original contest, which the company won by a 2-1 margin. A simple majority of votes cast is needed to win. Neither the New York union nor labor board has said how many ballots were received in Staten Island.

Workers at the company's JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island are voting on whether to back a new union, the Amazon Labor Union. In Alabama workers are voting whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

