Startek® India is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the Second Consecutive Year

DENVER, Colo. and MUMBAI, India, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the second consecutive year by Great Place to Work® Institute, India.

''At Startek, we are focused on building a workplace environment that fosters creativity, diversity and passion for our 45,000 people across the globe,'' said S.M. Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek. ''Being Great Place to Work-Certified™ in India demonstrates the success of our approach and is testimony to the innovative workplace practices we employ. Our human resources strategy focuses on empowering our people to learn and grow within their careers. I am enormously proud of the vibrant and inclusive workplace culture Startek offers. It is an honor to see Startek recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization once again.'' Recognized across the globe, the Great Place to Work® Certification is considered the gold standard, identifying workplaces with outstanding workplace cultures. Startek has been recognized in the large organizations category. The Startek India team's focus on employee engagement, effective cascade of vision, strategy and goals and emphasis on collaboration were the main drivers behind the Great Place to Work® Institute's recognition. COVID-19 made 2021 a challenging year for all. Startek acted quickly by adopting procedures that enabled over 55% of its global workforce to work from home at the start of the pandemic. By creating collaborative, virtual environments, Startek ensured work from home and in-center teams continued to receive the support and resources necessary to stay connected across teams and departments. Startek was also certified owing to a positive employee feedback on the five dimensions of Trust Index© Survey i.e., Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.

Startek leverages the findings of the Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Survey to learn more about the experiences of its people and combines this with additional feedback, including the internal employee engagement survey, to develop and implement strategies to continuously improve the experience for its people across the globe.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work® helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com About Startek® Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 45,000 CX experts spread across 45 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail and energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com Media Relations Zainab Boxwala Startek zainab.boxwala@startek.com Investor Relations Giuseppe Montefinese Startek +1 732-890-8929 giuseppe.montefinese@startek.com Cody Cree Gateway Group, Inc.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/970560/Startek_Logo.jpg

