Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) Expands to Pune; Plans to Recruit over 3000 Skilled Personnel to Power Regional Business Growth in the Western State of India

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • BGSW will collaborate with top universities to recruit talent and expand its footprint in India • The company aims to create Centers of Excellence (CoEs) specialized in AI, ML, IoT, Industry 4.0, cyber security and more in an advanced center in Pune Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW), formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI), today announced the launch of its new center in Pune, at Panchshil Business Park, Balewadi. The center will begin operations in April 2022. This complements the company’s fit-for-future strategy to develop highly skilled future-ready workforce through learning and growth opportunities for new hires to ensure a successful journey in their respective roles with the company.

The center will augment BGSW's work in new-age automotive and digital technologies. The company will hire fresh engineering talent to work on new-age tech like AI, ML, IoT, Industry 4.0, embedded, and cyber security, and recruit engineers from Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE), Computer Science, and Mechatronics Engineering, and Instrumentation.

''BGSW is in the process of establishing new talent and innovation ecosystems with technology at its center. We are committed to help generate new employment opportunities in the country. By hiring best-in-class engineering talent, our aim is to develop a highly skilled workforce in Pune, and further emphasize our focus on software excellence to deliver business solutions, backed by stellar customer experience. This will be a crucial step in our journey of innovation-led digital transformation we envision to bring into the organization,” said Dattatri Salagame, CEO, President, and Managing Director, Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW).

BGSW plans to ramp up capability in Pune to 1500 professionals in the first year of its operations and will focus on global projects delivery. By 2023 the company aims to build connected products and solutions for automotive and digital core enterprise domains from Pune, expanding its employee base in the city to 3000 professionals by 2025.

''Pune is an established and thriving market for IT and mobility solutions along with a flourishing startup ecosystem with over 3200 upcoming startups. As the motor city of India, Pune also provides the added advantage of bringing BGSW's R&D facilities and services closer to our automotive customers and allows us to partner with them to innovate further. Pune's strong startup ecosystem is a fertile ground for Bosch to collaborate and build solutions for the future. At the same time, its world-class engineering institutes and universities provide an added advantage to the company. Besides, what will help us stand apart from competition, is our Centers of Excellence in automotive domain. We are building CoE’s for classical powertrain, automotive steering, e-mobility, cross domain computing (ADAS, autonomous driving), active and passive safety, digital cockpit systems,” said Amit Kumar Srivastava, Center Head, Pune, Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW).

BGSW is the largest software and technology center for Bosch outside Germany with a delivery and sales network across several global locations such as Mexico, Vietnam, North America, Japan, Germany, the Middle East, and India. BGSW, headquartered in Bangalore, is a global hub for software, catering to customers and partners across geographies and industries.

The company recently changed its name from Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) to Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW). The company is looking to strengthen its R&D capability with national expansion and targeted investments to strengthen its software expertise and Global Delivery Network.

About BGSW Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, BGSW (formerly known as Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions) is a 100% owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, one of the world's leading global suppliers of technology and services, offering end-to-end Engineering, IT and Business Solutions. With over 23,000 associates, it's the largest software development center of Bosch, outside Germany, indicating that it's the Technology Powerhouse of Bosch in India with a global footprint and presence in US, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. With our unique ability to offer end-to-end solutions that connect sensors, software, and services, we enable businesses to move from the traditional to digital or improve businesses by introducing a digital element in their products and processes.

About Bosch in India: In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Additionally, Bosch has in India the largest development center outside Germany, for end to end engineering and technology solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies: Bosch Limited – the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India – Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited, Bosch Global Software Technologies, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited, BSH Home Appliances Private Limited, ETAS Automotive India Private Limited, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited, Automobility Services and Solutions Private Limited, Newtech Filter India Private Limited and MivinEngg. Technologies Private Limited. In India, Bosch set up its manufacturing operations in 1951, which has grown over the years to include 16 manufacturing sites, and seven development and application centers. The Bosch Group in India employs over 31,500 associates and generated consolidated sales of about ₨.19,996 crores* (2.54 billion euros) in fiscal year 2020 of which ₨. 14,011 crores*(1.78 billion euros) are from consolidated sales to third parties. The Bosch Group in India has close to 15,650 research and development associates. Additional information can be accessed at www.bosch.in The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 395,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). The company generated sales of 71.5 billion euros in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is ''Invented for life.'' The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 129 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, of which nearly 34,000 are software engineers.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861–1942) as ''Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering.'' The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a charitable foundation. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a corporation owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG, an industrial trust. The entrepreneurial ownership functions are carried out by the trust.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, https://twitter.com/BoschPress To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) expands to Pune PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)