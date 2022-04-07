Levi's® X Deepika Padukone Launch Season 2 of Their Collaboration

The collection features fresh new techniques, forward-looking hybrids, bright colours & never-before-seen jean fits in a collection that’s playful and infused with optimism.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Do you feel that? The sense of hope and optimism that comes with bright sunny days? After a successful first season, the second season of Levi’s®️ x Deepika Padukone is here. The collection is forward-looking, full of fun and represents all things summer. Freshness, ease and bright happy colours – summer in a box! Inspired by Padukone’s signature cool athleisure-meets-effortlessly sexy style, the collection features elevated dyeing techniques, hybrid silhouettes, and utility elements in a mix of spirit-lifting colors and earthy neutrals. Taking cue from the expressive style of the 1970s, the collection is a little looser, a little slouchier but unequivocally Levi’s®️.

“For me, the second season of my collaboration with Levi’s® is what summer truly feels like; bright, joyful and happy. It’s a reflection of my personal style married with what is quintessential Levi’s®️” said Deepika Padukone.