BI WORLDWIDE India is Now Great Place to Work - Certified™

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India BI WORLDWIDE India, a global leader in providing technology enabled solutions and marketing services in the loyalty and engagement domain, is now Great Place to Work - CertifiedTM for the period of February 2022 to February 2023. BI WORLDWIDE India earned Great Place to Work® Certification under ‘mid-size organisations’ (less than 500 employees) category.

In a true reflection of an inspiring employee value proposition – grow and have fun in a culture of innovation and trust, 78% of associates at BI WORLDWIDE India said that the organisation is a great place to work.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is a testament to BI WORLDWIDE India’s commitment for building an employee-first workplace by excelling in 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Fairness, Credibility, Respect, Pride and Camaraderie; the Trust Index© framework pioneered by Great Place to Work®. Siddharth Reddy, Managing Director, BI WORLDWIDE India, thrilled on receiving the certification, said: “Over the years, we were persistent in achieving this key milestone of being Great Place to Work - CertifiedTM. This prestigious honour is dedicated to all our deserving associates who have put in sincere efforts towards creating an inspiring workplace. For us, this is still only the beginning of our journey. We continue to endeavour to sustain our people-centric culture and become one of the top 100 best places to work.” Great Place to Work® Institute is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognising High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces. Its Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition which is considered the 'Gold Standard' by employees and employers worldwide.

Expressing delight on this remarkable recognition, Sukesh Jain, CEO, BI WORLDWIDE India said, “Transformation begins at home and our associates have proved it. Amidst an inspiring value culture, our associates continue to feel happy, engaged and committed to growth. It is a moment of pride not just for us but also for our prestigious clients who share our goal of delivering inspiring people experiences at the workplace. Happy associates build happier business, and we continue to prove it.” About BI WORLDWIDE BI WORLDWIDE is a global leader and India’s foremost in providing technology-enabled loyalty and engagement solutions to its clients for creating and sustaining engagement with their employees, channel partners, and customers. The company provides solutions and services in Employee Engagement, Sales and Channel Effectiveness, and Customer Engagement.

BI WORLDWIDE is a leading solutions provider in India catering to the top MNCs with a focus on these specific areas: 1. Employee Engagement and Motivation: Employee Rewards and Recognition, Service Anniversary Awards, Referral Programmes, Wellness Programmes and Safety Programmes 2. Sales and Channel Effectiveness: Sales Incentives, Distributor/Reseller Reward Programmes, Reward Fulfilment, Communications and Analytics 3. Loyalty Marketing: Loyalty Marketing Programmes, Interactive Promotions, Branded Merchandise, and Privileges Programmes 4. Coalition Marketing: Coalitions of multiple brands in one loyalty programme to increase engagement and retention 5. Learning Solutions: Learning Management Solutions, Learning Experience Platforms, Learning Content Authoring, Learning Content Management Learn more at https://www.biworldwide.co.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Great Place to Work Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their associate survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organisations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below: BI WORLDWIDE India Team

