Rotary Club of Delhi South partners with Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research to Set up an Oxygen Generation Plant and Upgrade COVID-19 Care Infrastructure

New Delhi (Delhi) [India] April 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ramesh Bidhuri, Member of Parliament and a member of the Bhartiya Janata Party, inaugurated an Oxygen Generating Plant at Sita Ram Bhartia Institute & Research Centre, New Delhi. Rotary Club of Delhi South has in collaboration with Rotary Club of Shanghai, HuaQiao Foundation, Hong Kong and in partnership with Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research has set up a 200 Ltrs. Per Minute Oxygen Generating Plant along with state-of-the-art Healthcare treatment facilities at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research in New Delhi. The total Project cost of Rs 77 lacs was shared equally by Rotary & Sita Ram Bhartia. The oxygen generation plant will provide uninterrupted supply of oxygen and the latest medical devices and equipments will provide better care to the patients at the Hospital.

On this occasion Ramesh Bidhuri said, "Delhi has improved its healthcare infrastructure and has successfully handled COVID Pandemic. In order to provide better healthcare facilities to the citizens of Delhi, we have to constantly improve our healthcare infrastructure. I am pleased to note that Rotary Club of Delhi South has taken steps in this direction. With the installation of Oxygen Generation Plant and new medical devices & equipments, the citizens of Delhi will get improved healthcare facilities and be able to deal with any future emergencies like pandemic." Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research is a renowned multi-specialty Hospital being run as a not-for-profit organization catering to the needs of the diverse sections of the society including the economically weaker sections. The setting up of the oxygen generation plant will help in providing 24X7 oxygen and the other medical equipment will help in taking care of the special needs of the patients in the hospital. Rotary Club of Delhi South has been integrally involved in the completion of the project.

Anil K Agarwal, President, Rotary Club of Delhi South said, "COVID-19 pandemic caused havoc around the world, putting a strain on the healthcare system. Rotary Club of Delhi South is committed to serve to change lives. He said the setting up of a new Oxygen Generating Plant and modern medical devices, in collaboration with international Rotary Clubs and Foundations will certainly improve healthcare infrastructure for the benefit of a large section of our population." He further added, "Rotary Club has also created awareness about COVID vaccinations and has arranged COVID Vaccination Camps in Delhi and provided 38,500 COVID vaccinations to EWS persons."

Abhishek Bhartia, Director, Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research Centre, said, "Having adequate infrastructure is essential to battling any pandemic, and COVID-19 taught us that without it many lives would be at stake." "We are very grateful to Rotary Club Delhi South and Rotary Club of Shanghai for supporting us with an oxygen generation plant, as well as other life-saving equipment and this will empower us to deal with emergencies in a better manner."

