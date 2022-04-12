The Whole Truth Foods (TWT) introduces India's first dark chocolate sweetened ONLY with dates; launches in-house bean-to-bar chocolate factory in Mumbai

With this launch, TWT takes artisanal chocolate to scale by offering decadent premium dark chocolates at a highly competitive price point MUMBAI, India, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- India's first 100% Clean Label brand, The Whole Truth Foods (TWT), presents India's first chocolate range, sweetened only with dates and without any added sugar or artificial sweeteners. With this new category launch, homegrown company TWT brings to its audience a range of premium, decadent, yet 100% clean chocolate made from just two ingredients - the finest locally-sourced, single-origin cocoa from Idukki (district in Kerala), and imported high-quality, non-GMO dates.

In order to take charge of the manufacturing process and produce the finest dark chocolate in the country, TWT set up its very own bean-to-bar chocolate factory in Mumbai. From establishing a factory, to sourcing beans directly from Kerala, to spending months perfecting the delicate process of achieving a velvety smooth texture while using a sweetener as challenging as dates (due to their high fibre), this journey of creating a 100% clean, yet decadent, product in a traditionally indulgent category has been a significant milestone for the brand.

Despite growing at 30% YOY, dark chocolate constitutes a miniscule (600 cr) part of the larger 14000 cr chocolate market. This is primarily because of the substantial price gap between milk chocolate and dark chocolate, which has in turn meant that dark chocolate, despite its many health benefits, has been reserved for the elites. Even consumers with a robust understanding of the category and high intent to purchase find themselves without access to couverture (read: real) chocolate. TWT addresses this gap and takes artisanal to scale by delivering the same premium quality, now improved with dates, at a far more competitive price point. The TWT chocolates have two base variants - 71% and 55% dark chocolate, along with various flavours like orange, hazelnut, seasalt, and almond raisin.

Talking about the launch, Shashank Mehta, Founder and CEO, The Whole Truth Foods said, ''It was about 18 months ago when we decided to create a chocolate that was sweetened only with dates. No added sugar or sweeteners. However, dates are quite fibrous so achieving that perfectly smooth texture of rich chocolate called for 4X longer conch-time. That meant that every batch of this chocolate had to be continuously ground for upto 22 hours! For us, owning every part of the bean-to-bar journey was critical and so we set up our own chocolate factory in Mumbai. After numerous nights burning the midnight oil and countless iterations, we are super proud to introduce India's first dark chocolate naturally sweetened only with dates and without any artificial sweeteners/ added sugar.'' '' Why should dark chocolate be inaccessible to most people in the country? Consumers are not only becoming more aware of the benefits of REAL chocolate, but are developing a palate that moves away from the sugar-laden dessert we call chocolate. Yet they get completely priced out of the dark chocolate market. We're breaking this trend by offering a 100% clean, truly decadent and naturally sweetened chocolate at a much better price'', he further added.

In a bid to educate audiences about the difference between ''Healthy'' food that is claimed to be made with natural ingredients and food that is actually made with natural, healthy ingredients, TWT launched a mini-series of educational yet super fun videos under their campaign ''Healthy'' Foods vs The Whole Truth. The series brings to light 3 ways that food marketers trick us. Watch these videos on their Instagram page – @thewholetruthfoods or on their YouTube channel. This series of ads served as a prelude to the launch of TWT's pioneering product – India's first 100% date sweetened dark chocolate, sweetened ONLY with dates.

About The Whole Truth The Whole Truth (TWT) is India's first and only 100% clean label brand. They create food so clean, that they list each and every ingredient that goes into it, upfront (not hidden at the back in microscopic font). Brands hide what goes into their food because they have something to hide. In the name of 'healthy,' we're all being sold a bunch of self-serving half-truths by food brands all around us. TWT plans to change that. And they're going to do this by telling The Whole Truth. Warts n'all. The 5-6 ingredients listed on the front of their packs are the only things that go into their food. Anything else is a strict no. No added sugar, no chemicals, no sweeteners, no hiding, no bullsh*t. Just a handful of simple, natural ingredients your mom would approve of.

For Media Queries, contact: Isha Choure T +919921338100 isha@theothercircle.com

