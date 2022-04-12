Startek® Partners with AI-Powered Noise Cancellation Solutions Leader Krisp to Enhance Agent and Customer Experience

DENVER and MUMBAI, India, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Krisp, an AI-powered noise cancellation solutions provider built to enhance the experience of customers and contact center agents by canceling background noise, resulting in clear conversations.

Startek leverages human-centric CX design to enable brands to deliver world-class experiences by blending automated and live interactions. While digital solutions provide fast, 24/7 support, customers often prefer voice-based conversations in times of high emotional need. Leveraging noise and echo-canceling technology from Krisp will enable Startek to create stronger connections and further enhance the experience delivered to customers across the globe.

Krisp is an AI-powered solution that provides contact center agents and customer experience teams with bi-directional background noise cancellation, voice cancellation and echo cancellation technology that detects and eliminates unwanted noise, leaving only crystal-clear HD audio during every agent-customer call.

''At Startek we blend AI with live interactions to create the best possible experience for agents and customers alike,'' said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Digital Officer at Startek. ''Our partnership with Krisp further enhances our ability to listen and respond with empathy to the customer, even when the customer is in a busy environment. By leveraging digital tools to support voice-based interactions, Startek delivers a superior voice-based experience to our client's customers.'' Startek will also leverage Krisp's technology to improve the experience for its 45,000 staff across the globe. With 55% of Startek agents working remotely, this technology will empower agents to thrive while working at home.

Krisp's solution filters out background noises such as pets or children crying as well as the noise of a busy contact center. By fully equipping agents to block out these noises, they can be confident that the customer can hear them clearly regardless of whether they work in-center or in a home environment.

''Krisp's AI-powered technology was specifically designed to enhance both the customer and agent experience,'' said Davit Baghdasaryan, CEO at Krisp. ''As the only bi-directional noise cancellation solution in the market today, Krisp expertly removes background noise and maintains crystal clear voice quality for both ends of the line. This results in happier customers, improved CSAT scores and a significant boost in agent productivity and confidence—whether they're working from home or on-site.'' As part of this strategic partnership, Startek will combine its insights into the process of world-class, human-centered CX delivery with the technical ability of the Krisp technology to further the development of AI in voice-based CX delivery.

About Krisp Technologies Krisp is a global software company that develops audio and video solutions to empower everyone to communicate with clarity and confidence. Its AI-powered Noise, Voice, and Echo Cancellation technology has been recognized as an industry leader, named one of the Time 100 ''Best Inventions of 2020'' in the Artificial Intelligence category and one of ''America's Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies'' by Forbes. Krisp supports more than 150 million users across the world and thousands of small businesses, enterprise organizations, contact centers, and business process outsourcers to create clearer communication—regardless of where they work—and is trusted by some of the world's largest and most prominent organizations. Visit krisp.ai to learn more.

About Startek ® Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 45,000 CX experts spread across 45 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail and energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com

