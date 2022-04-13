Left Menu

KLM to resume flight services on Bengaluru–Amsterdam route from May 25

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 13:18 IST
Royal Dutch carrier KLM on Wednesday announced the resumption of its flight services on the Bengaluru–Amsterdam route from May 25.

KLM had temporarily stopped operating its services to India after the Central government suspended all scheduled international flights from and to India, in late March 2020, in the wake of the pandemic.

Starting from May 25, KLM will operate three flights per week from Bengaluru to Amsterdam, offering customers the option of direct connections to Amsterdam and access to destinations across the global network via Amsterdam, Schiphol, the airline said in a statement.

The airline started services on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route in October 2019.

