The Souled Store is Now Great Place to Work - Certified™

Created by the fans, for the fans, The Souled Store has been certified as a Great Place to Work by its 300+ team members in an anonymous survey Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The Souled Store, India’s most-loved casual wear brand - started by four pop culture enthusiasts, Vedang Patel, Harsh Lal, Aditya Sharma and RohinSamtaney, in 2013 - is now Great Place to Work - Certified™. The results came to fore after 300+ team members of the dynamic startup took part in an anonymous survey conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute, a global management research and consulting firm. The Souled Store demonstrated excellence in terms of High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie, per the survey’s findings. The certification bears testimony to the organization’s efforts towards creating employee-friendly human resource policies and high engagement initiatives that boost productivity and nurture a harmonious and caring work environment where each team member is valued! Amongst the many new initiatives launched by the brand this year are: Flexible remote working models, empathetic leave structures and more. “This is a proud moment for us, the certification validates what we have been striving to build. We are grateful to our teams for their affection and confidence towards The Souled Store. We will continue to provide our people with the best working environment,” said, Harsh Lal, Co-founder of The Souled Store. As part of the assessment, Great Place to Work® Institute, a global management research and consulting firm, measured the perceptions of The Souled Store’s teams using Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Trust Index© Employee Survey, and the organization’s certification differentiating culture through the Culture Brief© and Culture Audit© on a broad range of critical parameters such as people practices, policies, pay and benefit systems, and employee demographics. “We realize that people are at the center of everything we do and we are obsessed about making sure that our members are heard, valued and respected. We enable members to be themselves, to think differently and always be learning. This, according to me, is our biggest competitive advantage; we take having fun very seriously and look forward to returning to work every Monday with a broad grin,” said Chaitali Satam, Human Resources Lead at The Souled Store. About The Souled Store The Souled Store is India's largest online merchandising platform, with licenses from Disney, Warner Bros., IPL, Viacom18, and others. It has over 4 million customers and 180+ licenses. Despite being primarily an online brand, The Souled Store currently has six offline locations, with more on the way! The Souled Store landed in Bengaluru, earlier this week, with its flagship retail & experience outlet - spanning across 5000 sq. ft. in Indiranagar. About Great Place to Work Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their associate survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place to Work For All™. Image: The Souled Store - Great Place to Work - Certified™ PWR PWR

