PM to inaugurate Global Ayush Investment & Innovation Summit' in Gandhinagar on April 20 PM to inaugurate Global Ayush Investment & Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar on April 20

Updated: 15-04-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 20:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) in Gandhinagar on April 20, an event aimed at attracting ''lucrative investments'' to make India a Global Ayush Destination in the world, an official statement said on Friday.

The most important event of the Ministry of Ayush for 2022, the summit will be attended by industry leaders, academicians and scholars who will deliberate on ways to promote traditional medicines and systems.

Workshops, roundtables, symposiums and various other events will be organised as part of the summit, where 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors will be present, an Ayush ministry statement said. Foreign diplomats and representatives of various industries and corporate entities will be present at the summit where multiple initiatives to stimulate Ayush exports will be launched.

''One of the aims of the summit is to attract lucrative investments to build India as the Global Ayush Destination in the world. In recent years, India has seen enormous investments due to the absence of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) restrictions.

''The Ayush Ministry wants to keep building on this and utilize the platform to initiate target-oriented initiatives to enable the recognition and growth of traditional systems of medicine,'' the statement said.

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal said, “We are proud to announce the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit 2022 that will bring together the country's leading start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, policy-makers, and other national and international stakeholders for a specially curated event on innovation and entrepreneurship to help India become a Global Ayush Destination.'' Sonowal said the present market size of the Ayush sector has grown by 17 per cent per annum during 2014-2020 and that he hopes to build the success of the sector even further through these flagship events and initiatives.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will take place on April 19 in Jamnagar in Gujarat. This centre will emerge as an international hub of global wellness, taking traditional medicine systems of the world to new heights, the statement said. It will also provide assistance to WHO member countries so positive health can be spread over the world, it added.

