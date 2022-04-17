Come forward, contribute in India's progress: LS Speaker's appeal to people

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday called upon the people to come forward and contribute in the country’s progress so that it becomes a global leader when it completes 100 years of Independence.

Addressing an event organised to mark the Rajasthan Day, he exhorted the people to resolve that they will do their work with the nation first approach and contribute in bringing in social and economic changes.

At a time when India is celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark its 75th year of Independence, ''it becomes our responsibility that we resolve that we all will coming together to ensure that we make our contribution in bringing change in the economic, social life of the people of this country'', he said.

The Lok Sabha speaker said it is the duty of every citizen to keep India first in their endeavours, he said.

''If one works keeping nation first, irrespective of the field one is working in, it will add more strength to our efforts and accelerate the speed with which we are working to make a new India,'' he said. ''And, with everybody's effort our target will be achieved. We will be in a position to lead the world when we complete 100 years of our Independence.'' he added.

Birla lauded the people for helping those in need during Covid-19 pandemic and said this is the culture of India.

''During coronavirus pandemic, we saw how people helped those in need, deprived and poor. This the culture of our India. And because of this we could fight corona,'' he said.

In nation's fight against Covid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government ''worked with a vision'', encouraged scientists and innovations by youth, individuals, organisation and society, he said.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the glorious history and culture of Rajasthan, underlining that the people of the state have made ''huge'' contributions to the progress of the country and also earned respect with their selfless service to the cause of changing lives of the deprived and poor.

''We must keep our ancestors' values, our culture, alive'' he said in his message to the people of Rajasthan, adding, ''Take vow that you will make your contribution in the progress of this country.'' PTI PK PK ANB ANB

