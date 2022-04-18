A Brand-new Silver Nagabharanam Offered by TNT Family from Kuliparai, Tamil Nadu Adorns the Shiva Linga at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Showering their gratitude and devotion towards Lord Shri Kashi Vishwanath at Varanasi, the TNT Chettiar family members from Kuliparai Village, in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu, offered a five-headed Nagabharanam (serpent ornament, where the Shiva Linga will be placed between the coil of the five-headed serpent) as a humble donation to the temple. Weighing 15 KGS and 12 GMS, this handcrafted intrinsic and artistic sculpture of serpent ornament is created out of pure silver metal and will adorn the Shiva Linga at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, beginning Chitra Pournami (the full moon day), on April 16, 2022.

Speaking on the divine offering, the TNT Chettiar family said, "When the officials of the Kashi Vishwanath temple approached us through Nattukottai Nagarathar Trust for replacement of the earlier donated Nagabharanam, our happiness knew no bounds. We were truly overwhelmed with the divine call and felt blessed. We commissioned this divine project to Purnima Silver Wares, Mylapore, Chennai, the experts in the field, who, with their highly skilled craftsmanship and precision in work delivered a classic antique silver Nagabharanam.

In all humility and gratitude, we handed over this silver Nagabharanam to the temple management on April 16, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Chitra Pournami, for the temple priests to begin the customary evening pooja and bhog aarathi for the Shiva Linga, adorned with flowers and the new silver Nagabharana." Expressing his delight on being offered this artful project, Alagu Chidambaram Muthiah of Purnima Silver Wares said, "Since it is not a regular project, but a once-in-a-lifetime divine commission, our skilled team of craftsmen took extra care all through the process of creating the Silver Nagabharana for the World-renowned Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. A two-member team initially visited the temple at Varanasi to take exact measurements at the temple's sanctum sanctorum, and with all the specifications and details on hand, began work in right earnest. It took us 4 months to create the replica of the Nagabharanam in pure silver metal. Today, we are extremely happy and blessed about the outcome of our craftsmanship and eventually our client's satisfaction. We hope this is the beginning of many more such divine and soulful projects for us."

This story is provided by News Voir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)