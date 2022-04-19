UST Recertified as a Great Place to Work™ in India

- UST India certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW), showcasing a dynamic and diverse work culture BENGALURU, India, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced that it has been recertified by the Great Place to Work® Institute for the India region for 2022-2023. The Great Place to Work (GPTW) recertification demonstrates UST's consistent efforts in building and sustaining a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™.

As part of the certification process for India, UST underwent a detailed and stringent review process which included 'The Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey' and a 'Culture Audit.' The successful certification is evidence of UST's special focus and efforts in building trust, pride, and camaraderie in the organization.

With the recertification of its India entity, UST is now GPTW certified in the U.S., U.K., Mexico, Malaysia and India, placing the company among an enviable group of organizations that have multiple geographies certified as a Great Place to Work. UST India was first certified by Great Place to Work for 2019-2020.

Commenting on the achievement, Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said, ''India, home to over 20,000 associates, is at the core of UST's strategy, both for talent and our growing business in the region. We are humbled and honored to receive this Great Place to Work recognition for India. This certification is a remarkable testament to UST's core values and culture, best-in-class people practices, and the positive work experience we provide to inspire every employee to achieve their full potential.'' Kavita Kurup, Global Head - Human Resources, UST, said, ''We are committed to providing a culture of transparency and respect at UST. Our people are the foundation of our success, and their hard work has helped us grow and create a meaningful impact on communities all around us. We take pride in being an organization that provides our employees with boundless opportunities to learn and grow. We are humbled by the recognition from the Great Place to Work Institute, which reinforces UST's commitment to a diverse culture.'' To view the Great Place to Work listing, please follow the link: https://www.greatplacetowork.in/get-certified/certified-organizations/#large In addition to the latest achievement, UST won the 'Business Culture Team Award' for its Office of Values & Culture (OVC) at the Business Culture Awards 2021. The company was recognized as one of the '100 Best Companies for Women in India 2021' and '2021 Exemplar of Inclusion'. The company was named one of the '2021 Best Places to Work in India' by AmbitionBox. UST is also Top Employer certified in ten countries, including India, and has the prestigious 'Blue Seal' certification for North America and Asia Pacific regions. The company had also recently announced its aggressive hiring plans of over 10,000 employees across the globe to support its global business demand, accelerate the digital transformation of companies, and the rise of the digital economy.

