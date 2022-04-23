Internshala launches Internship with Dream Companies - brings internships with big brands including CRY, Reliance, Decathlon, OYO, Bain & Company, Club Mahindra, and Kotak Mahindra Bank

23rd April 2022, New Delhi: The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched a new initiative, Internship with Dream Companies. The initiative brings internships with big brands including CRY, Reliance, Decathlon, OYO, Bain & Company, Club Mahindra, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The interested students may apply to the opportunities by 25th April 2022. Under the initiative, students from all educational backgrounds can apply to a multitude of internships with their dream brands based on their skill set and interest. In addition to gaining an experience of lifetime while working with accomplished professionals, the selected interns will also earn an assured stipend during their internships. The highest stipend offered is ₹30,000 per month. Additionally, the interns stand a chance to earn a pre-placement offer based on their performance. On the launch of the Internship with Dream Companies initiative, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “In another bid to bring the best of summer internship opportunities for the students of India, Internshala has launched this initiative. Through this campaign, we aim to provide the students with opportunities of a lifetime to work with talented professionals in some of the most prestigious brands”. For more information or to apply to internships, visit: https://bit.ly/DreamIntrn PWR PWR

