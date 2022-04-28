Healthium Medtech conferred with 'India Medical Device Award' as Runner-Up in the 'India Medical Device Leader of the Year' category by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India

• Receives recognition for pivotal role in building self-reliance through overall performance, export contribution, focus on R&D and COVID support.

• Award presented by Hon'ble Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shree Bhagwanth Khuba at the 7th Annual India Pharma and India Medical Device Awards.

NEW DELHI, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthium Medtech Limited (''Company'' or ''Healthium Medtech''), a global medical devices company focused on surgical, post-surgical and chronic care, today was awarded the 'India Medical Device Award' as Runner-Up in the category 'India Medical Device Leader of the Year', from the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India. The 7th Annual India Pharma and India Medical Device Awards ceremony took place at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, where the Company was conferred the recognition by the Hon'ble Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shree Bhagwanth Khuba.

Healthium Medtech is India's largest independent medical devices company in the surgical consumables market. 1 in 5 surgeries globally, uses a Healthium product as of 31st March, 2021. It is also the largest non-captive surgical needles manufacturer globally by volume and the third-largest Company overall in the urology collection devices market in the U.K. as of fiscal 2021.

Healthium Medtech has eight integrated and scaled manufacturing facilities, several of which have global accreditations and registrations, including with US FDA, C.E., TGA, CDSCO and ISO. The accreditation of its manufacturing facilities reiterates its focus on patient safety and is an essential requirement for the company's products to be used in treating patients globally and expanding its export base. It exports its range of products to over 80 countries and its direct sales force reaches 18,000 hospitals and 40,000 surgeons across India covering 90% of the districts with secondary Healthcare facilities. It has over 64 patents in US, Europe and India including pending applications as of 31st July, 2021. Healthium has also been at the forefront in supporting the healthcare industry during the pandemic.

India can only achieve self-reliance in medical devices, a key sector for the Indian and global economy, by strengthening its R&D infrastructure as it is instrumental in driving access and pace of Innovation, which are essential to help India become a global medical devices exports hub.

With the above-mentioned objectives, Government of India, Department of Pharmaceuticals has set up this Award Scheme to recognize and reward valuable contributions in the industry. The award focuses on overall performance and exports, products used in COVID management, R&D focus and patents filed, in order to award excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Anish Bafna, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Healthium Medtech, said, ''It is a great honour for us at Healthium Medtech to be conferred the 'India medical device award' as Runner-Up in the 'Medical Device Leader of the Year' category. The award demonstrates our strong commitment towards self-reliance and is testimony to our efforts during the pandemic in supporting the healthcare industry, our focus on R & D demonstrated through fast tracking the pace of innovations and facilitating global access to precision medtech. It also reflects our collaborative approach and determination to deliver quality medtech for our patients and consumers around the world. Our thanks to the Government of India for bestowing us with this honour and we will continue to focus on R&D as we aim to make products that address the needs of patients and medical professionals globally.'' About Healthium Medtech Limited: Healthium Medtech Limited (''Company'' or ''Healthium Medtech'') is a global medtech company focused on products used in surgical, post-surgical and chronic care. One in five surgeries conducted globally uses a Healthium Medtech product as of 31st March, 2021. As of fiscal 2021, it is India's largest independent medical device company and second-largest Company overall, in the surgical consumables market. In the non-captive surgical needles segment, Healthium Medtech is the largest manufacturer globally, by volume as of 31st March, 2021. Healthium Medtech is the third-largest Company overall in urology collection devices market in the U.K as of fiscal 2021. With a vision to provide access to precision medtech for every patient, globally, the Company has created extensive market access in India covering over 40,000 surgeons across 18,000 hospitals, reaching 90% of all districts in India, which have secondary healthcare facilities. It also is present across 80 countries.

The Company's diverse portfolio includes 52,000 SKUs across Advanced surgery, Urology, Arthroscopy and wound care products. With a strong focus on R & D, the Company has 8 high precision, integrated and scaled manufacturing facilities with global certifications and approvals like US FDA, C.E. CDSCO, TGA and ISO. Since fiscal 2018, the Company has sold 30 new products including a patented portfolio of arthroscopy products. As on 31st July, 2021, the Company had a total of 21 patents in India and 11 patents in United States, and a further 22 and 6 patent applications pending approval in India and U.S., respectively. In addition, it has acquired 3 businesses in the last few months to expand market reach and its product portfolio.

