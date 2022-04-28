Left Menu

Mukti Gautam is creating a modern day fitness revolution; environmentalist turned fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur is taking us back to lessons of Ayurveda

Fitness has become sacrosanct in the post-pandemic world and paving way for millennials to be more mindful of their fitness, influencer Mukti Gautam is fast creating a revolution on her social media.

Updated: 28-04-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 19:43 IST
Mukti Gautam. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/PNN): Fitness has become sacrosanct in the post-pandemic world and paving way for millennials to be more mindful of their fitness, influencer Mukti Gautam is fast creating a revolution on her social media. Having worked consistently as an environmentalist in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, she realised that a lot of Indian women are struggling to lose weight. Ask her why and she says, "They have very little knowledge about healthy lifestyle and following fad diets for Quick results. It is leading to health problems like PCOS, thyroid, and digestion problems."

For the past few years, she has gone from Fitness Coach to entrepreneur, primarily a good-doer who wishes to change the fitness landscape. "People believe fitness is consuming and excruciating. I want to break these notions. I decided to share my Journey and tips in order to make things easy for women through my youtube channel. I then got certification for fitness training to learn more about fitness and health. Then I left my job once I collected money for a camera so that I could record good quality video for my Subscribers. Now I have 9.8Lakh subscribers," she says, with a hint of pride about her work thus far. Helping women to Stay fit and Healthy and lose weight at the same time with a simple home diet has been her agenda. "It is not very difficult. Balanced meals comprising Rice, Chapati, Daal, Milk, mango, bananas etc and Home Workout is enough. I aspire to guide people about how much to eat, how to eat, quality of food etc. My brand OMDHATU AYURVEDA taps into ancient ayurveda and promotes a better lifestyle. Om Dhatu Ayurveda places great emphasis on balancing all the dhatus in our body. We do this by providing you 100 per cent Ayurvedic and 100 per cent Handmade, Organic products put together through the traditional Ayurvedic process which enhances the system."

Growing from strength to strength, Gautam is creating a trajectory that takes people back to ayurvedic roots of the country. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

