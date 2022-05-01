MG Motor retail sales dip 22 pc to 2,008 units in April
The production remained volatile and immensely impacted by the global supply chain constraints due to the sudden and new COVID-19 lockdowns in different parts of the world, the automaker said in a statement. The brand is closely monitoring the situation caused by the new COVID waves and is aligning its efforts to address it, the company added.
- Country:
- India
MG Motor India on Sunday said its retail sales declined 22 percent to 2,008 units last month compared to 2,565 in April 2021. The production remained volatile and immensely impacted by the global supply chain constraints due to the sudden and new COVID-19 lockdowns in different parts of the world, the automaker said in a statement.
The brand is closely monitoring the situation caused by the new COVID waves and is aligning its efforts to address it, the company added. The demand for the company's products remains robust as Hector, Astor, and Gloster continue to exhibit positive momentum in inquiries and bookings, MG Motor India stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rising input costs, supply chain woes headwinds for Indian auto sector in 2022: MG Motor India president
New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.
Indian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi
New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.
New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Following is the timeline of events in the case in which the Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and asked him to surrender in a week.