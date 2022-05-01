Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar sales jump 57 pc to 15,085 units in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 11:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Sunday said its dispatches to dealers rose by 57 per cent in April to 15,085 units from 9,600 in the same month last year.

In April, the company also achieved a significant milestone of clocking cumulative wholesales of over two million units since its inception.

''Demand continues to peak in the new financial year, as we close the month of April with an overall growth of 57 per cent over wholesales in April 2021. Along with the Crysta, Fortuner and the Legender, the Camry Hybrid has too received very encouraging booking orders,'' TKM Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said in a statement.

The response to the new Glanza has also been great and has done very well since the beginning of its deliveries, starting March this year, right from Tier I cities to rural markets, he added.

