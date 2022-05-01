Need of the hour: Marketing for Odisha handicrafts

Placed in the corner of a desk, a dazzling trophy, about one feet in height with a hockey stick perched on the top, stands out from the rest of the artefacts in a handicrafts exhibition.

The silver filigree work, created by Pankaj Sahoo, is a replica of the mementoes that were given to all the players in the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The art form, originating in Cuttack, got the platform it deserved. Its counterparts are waiting in the wings for the right kind of marketing.

Crafts Council of Odisha (CCO) chairperson Santosh Mohapatra spared a thought of the crafts that are languishing for want of patronage and what can be done to revive or preserve those.

People working in the crafts industry were severely affected by the pandemic.

In Puri district, places like Raghurajpur, which is famous for pattachitra, or Pipili, known for the applique work, didn't have any visitors for months.

''They didn't have any work to do,'' Mohapatra told PTI on the sidelines of the inaugural two-day exhibition, Master Crafters, at the Bhubaneswar Club on Saturday.

The demand for handicrafts is slowly picking up, but unlike other essential goods, it will take more time, he added.

''It is interlinked with tourism, which is gradually limping back.'' The CCO, affiliated to the Crafts Council of India (CCI), showcased at the exhibition a range of products like the pattachitra, stoneware, applique, handwoven ikat, dhokra, silver filigree and seashell works.

Mohapatra underscored that the CCO would need to delve into areas like what raw materials and designs were being used to make the crafts more marketable. He pointed out that the craftspersons needed two things: opportunity and respect.

The CCO head elucidated that since the CCI was not a government organisation and did not have the budget, it will try to collaborate with the industries, which can utilise the corporate social responsibility funds.

An official said the craftspersons must be promoted, supported and provided a platform to market their products all over the world.

''Ultimately, marketing is the most-important aspect,'' she said.

Another official stressed on the need to preserve the intangible heritage of the state.

Handicrafts Department commissioner Shubha Sharma inaugurated the exhibition, expressing hope that the newly-formed council could be an ideal partner in the development of the crafts.

She highlighted that the focus should be on ensuring the products reach the market.

Then, the commissioner added, there won't be an issue regarding the sale and people would definitely buy good-quality items.

''We would try to register as many craftspersons as possible on e-commerce platforms,'' she added.

CCO secretary Rajib Sahu said people should encourage the industry and buy products so that the volume of sales increases and the trade becomes commercially viable.

The council acknowledged that there were many excellent craftspersons who needed to be given an opportunity to showcase their products. Many more activities in areas of design, raw material and marketing needs be conducted in the sector for the development of the crafts and benefit of the those involved.

''The exhibition was a small start, but the journey will be long,'' Sahu said.

