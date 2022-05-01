Left Menu

Suez Canal chief says April revenues hit all-time record

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 01-05-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 16:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Egypt's Suez Canal said Sunday its monthly revenues hit an all-time record, raking in USD 629 million in April.

The unprecedented income came as the Suez Canal in March increased transit fees for ships passing through the waterway.

Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a statement that 1,929 vessels sailed through the Suez Canal last month, compared to 1,814 in April 2021.

He said the revenues rose by 13.9 per cent compared to April last year when the crucial waterway received USD 553.6 million.

About 10 per cent of global trade, including 7 per cent of the world's oil, flows through the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red seas.

The canal, which first opened in 1869, is a major source of foreign currency to Egypt.

The annual revenues of the canal reached USD 6.3 billion in 2021, the highest in its history. The Canal said 20,649 vessels passed through the waterway last year, a 10 per cent increase compared to 18,830 vessels in 2020.

The shipping industry is still under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine has already added to global economic concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

