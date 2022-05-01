Honda Cars reports 13 pc dip in domestic sales to 7,874 units in April

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday reported a 13 per cent decline in domestic sales to 7,874 units for April. The company had sold 9,072 units in the domestic market during April 2021, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports last month stood at 2,042 units against 970 units in April 2021.

''The customer sentiment continues to show improvement and positivity, which is reflected in strong demand. However, the supply chain issues remain a challenge for the industry, which is impacting the ability to meet the growing demand,'' HCIL Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said.

The automaker is hopeful that the situation improves sooner than later so that the demand-supply equation can be more balanced, he added.

''On our new City e:HEV, we have received an overwhelming response from the market, reaffirming the preference for a strong electric hybrid model in the mainstream segment. We will be launching this segment-defining product on May 4, 2022,'' Murata noted.

