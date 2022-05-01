Left Menu

Honda Cars reports 13 pc dip in domestic sales to 7,874 units in April

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Sunday reported a 13 per cent decline in domestic sales to 7,874 units for April. The company had sold 9,072 units in the domestic market during April 2021, HCIL said in a statement.Exports last month stood at 2,042 units against 970 units in April 2021.The customer sentiment continues to show improvement and positivity, which is reflected in strong demand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 17:14 IST
Honda Cars reports 13 pc dip in domestic sales to 7,874 units in April
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday reported a 13 per cent decline in domestic sales to 7,874 units for April. The company had sold 9,072 units in the domestic market during April 2021, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports last month stood at 2,042 units against 970 units in April 2021.

''The customer sentiment continues to show improvement and positivity, which is reflected in strong demand. However, the supply chain issues remain a challenge for the industry, which is impacting the ability to meet the growing demand,'' HCIL Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said.

The automaker is hopeful that the situation improves sooner than later so that the demand-supply equation can be more balanced, he added.

''On our new City e:HEV, we have received an overwhelming response from the market, reaffirming the preference for a strong electric hybrid model in the mainstream segment. We will be launching this segment-defining product on May 4, 2022,'' Murata noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022