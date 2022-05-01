Left Menu

60 projects cleared by Karnataka govt

The projects worth Rs 1,522.33 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,190 people, a statement from the Ministers office said.Also, at the 131st SLSWCC meeting, 49 new projects with investment of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared.

60 projects cleared by Karnataka govt
The Karnataka government has approved 60 industrial projects worth Rs 2,465.94 crore that would generate jobs for over 8,575 people in the State.

The 131st State-level single-window clearance committee (SLSWCC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani on Saturday cleared the projects.

The committee considered and approved 10 large and medium-size projects at an investment of over Rs 50 crore. The projects worth Rs 1,522.33 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,190 people, a statement from the Minister's office said.

''Also, at the 131st SLSWCC meeting, 49 new projects with investment of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared. The projects worth Rs 938.61 crore will create jobs for 5,385 people,'' the statement said.

One more project worth Rs 5 crore was also approved, it said.

''A total of 60 projects with investments of Rs 2,465.94 crore with employment potential for 8,575 people were cleared,'' it said. In its 130th meeting on March 5, SLSWCC cleared 48 projects worth Rs 2,062.21 crore with an employment potential for 6,393 people, said the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

