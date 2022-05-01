Gold valued at Rs 89.74 lakh seized

Gold weighing 1,680 gm and worth Rs 89.74 lakhs was seized from two passengers in separate cases at the international airport here on Sunday, Customs officials said.

The two arrived by a flight from Doha, they said adding the yellow metal was concealed in the rectum of the passengers.

Further investigations were on.

