Sudhakar T N takes over additional charge as CMD of Goa Shipyard

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-05-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 19:48 IST
Sudhakar T N on Sunday took over the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director at Goa Shipyard Limited.

He took over the additional charge of CMD after Cmde B B Nagpal demitted the office, the company said in a press release.

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) spokesman said that Sudhakar started his career with Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd (BHEL), EPD, Bengaluru.

''After serving BHEL for two years, he joined Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL). He has held various positions in finance wing of CSL and was in the service of CSL for 28 years,'' the spokesperson said, adding that he retired from CSL as General Manager (Finance).

He joined Goa Shipyard Ltd on February 10, 2016 as Director (Finance).

Sudhakar is a post graduate in commerce and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

