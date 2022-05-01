Couple dies as car rams into parked lorry
A couple died in a road accident while their children were injured near Perundurai in Erode district on Sunday when the car they were travelling in dashed a parked lorry.
According to police, Santhosh Singh (58) and his wife Tharabai (55), along with their three daughters, were returning from a temple when the mishap occurred. Singh died on the spot while Tharabai died on the way to hospital. The injured daughters were admitted to a hospital, the police said.
