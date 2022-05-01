Left Menu

Couple dies as car rams into parked lorry

A couple died in a road accident while their children were injured near Perundurai in Erode district on Sunday when the car they were travelling in dashed a parked lorry.According to police, Santhosh Singh 58 and his wife Tharabai 55, along with their three daughters, were returning from a temple when the mishap occurred.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 20:00 IST
Couple dies as car rams into parked lorry
  • Country:
  • India

A couple died in a road accident while their children were injured near Perundurai in Erode district on Sunday when the car they were travelling in dashed a parked lorry.

According to police, Santhosh Singh (58) and his wife Tharabai (55), along with their three daughters, were returning from a temple when the mishap occurred. Singh died on the spot while Tharabai died on the way to hospital. The injured daughters were admitted to a hospital, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022