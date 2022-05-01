Left Menu

Three men were killed after their bike was hit by another vehicle here, police said on Sunday. Efforts are on to identify the vehicle. Amir and Shahrukh are residents of Rampur while Idul is a native of Bareilly, police added.

PTI | Hapur | Updated: 01-05-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 20:09 IST
UP: 3 killed as vehicle rams into bike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three men were killed after their bike was hit by another vehicle here, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on national highway nine near Mansoorpur here, they said.

According to the police, the men were headed towards Rampur from Delhi on a motorcycle. On Sunday morning, an unidentified vehicle hit their bike. The trio fell from their bike and were severely inured. A police team that reached the spot took them to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Pandey said, ''The deceased have been identified as Amir, Shahrukh and Idul. Efforts are on to identify the vehicle.'' Amir and Shahrukh are residents of Rampur while Idul is a native of Bareilly, police added.

