Prithvi Shaw fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of conduct

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 22:05 IST
Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their six-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

''Mr Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,'' IPL said in a statement.

''For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.'' Level 1 offence pertains to gestures towards umpires or opposition.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six runs, thereby taking a giant stride towards qualifying for the IPL play-offs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

