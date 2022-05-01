Left Menu

U'khand govt puts daily limit on number of pilgrims visiting Char Dham shrines

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-05-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 23:32 IST
U'khand govt puts daily limit on number of pilgrims visiting Char Dham shrines
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government has capped the daily limit on the number of pilgrims visiting the famous Himalayan shrines in the state, especially Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath during the Char Dham Yatra.

The yatra begins on May 3 and the limit will be in force for the first 45 days, a government order dated April 30 said.

The daily limit imposed on the number of pilgrims is 15,000 for Badrinath, 12,000 for Kedarnath, 7,000 for Gangotri and 4,000 for Yamunotri.

The restriction has been put in place considering that a record number of pilgrims are likely to turn up this year with the Covid-induced restrictions no longer in force. The order says the decision has been taken in view of the state’s geographical conditions, the capacity of its hotels and parking facilities on the Char Dham Yatra route.

The yatra – arguably the backbone of Uttarakhand's economy – was badly hit due to COVID-19, which delayed the opening of the Himalayan temples for devotees for months in the last couple of years.

The movement of vehicles on the Char Dham Yatra route will also remain suspended from 10 pm to 4 am, it said.

The yatra will begin on May 3 with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district. Kedarnath will open on May 6 and Badrinath on May 8.

However, transporters and hoteliers are apprehensive that the sudden imposition of the limits may lead to cancellation of bookings made in advance.

''Due to the sudden imposition of limits, those who have booked vehicles, hotels and dharamshalas in advance may have to face last-minute hurdles,'' Char Dham Yatra joint bus rotation system president Sudhir Roy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
2
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global
4
During middle, old age seven hours of sleep is optimal: Research

During middle, old age seven hours of sleep is optimal: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022