Andaman MP demands resumption of helicopter service between Port Blair & Shaheed Dweep

He said that without use, the lone helipad of Shaheed Dweep is also getting damaged.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 02-05-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 10:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has requested the Union territory administration for resumption of helicopter service between Port Blair and Shaheed Dweep island.

In a letter to the chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Member of Parliament mentioned that a large number of residents of Shaheed Dweep (erstwhile Neil Island) have approached him with a demand for the resumption of helicopter service between Port Blair and Shaheed Dweep for at least twice a week.

The Congress MP said that helicopter service to other islands is immensely beneficial for the general public, including patients, senior citizens and divyangs and hence such a facility is required for Shaheed Dweep also.

He said that many senior citizens, who are unable to travel by ferry, would prefer to travel to Port Blair for medical, official, and legal purposes in a helicopter. These people are unable to visit Port Blair because there is currently no helicopter service for Shaheed Dweep.

The MP added that other than this helicopter service is required for high-value tourists and business owners who contribute to Shaheed Dweep's local economy.

He said that without use, the lone helipad of Shaheed Dweep is also getting damaged. Regular use of the helipad will ensure proper upkeep of the helipad, which is crucial for emergency operations.

