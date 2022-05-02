Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex falls 348

Equity benchmark indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 347.69 points and Nifty by 112.65 points.

02-05-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Equity benchmark indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 347.69 points and Nifty by 112.65 points. At 9:46 AM, the BSE Sensex was down by 347.69 points or 0.61 per cent at 56,713.18.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16,989.90, at 9:46 AM, up by 112.65 points or 0.66 per cent.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

