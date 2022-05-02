Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 10:30 IST
Bajaj Auto sales slip 20 pc to 3,10, 774 units in April
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported a 20 percent decline in total sales to 3,10,774 units in April.

The company had sold 3,88,016 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total domestic sales in the month stood at 1,02,177 units against 1,34,471 units in April 2021, down 24 percent, it added.

Exports were also down 18 percent last month at 2,08,597 units compared to 2,53,545 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market were at 93,233 units against 1,26,570 units in the same month last year, down 26 percent, the company said.

The company's exports of two-wheelers were also down 15 percent at 1,88,478 units against 2,21,603 units in April 2021, it added.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market, however, grew by 13 percent to 8,944 units compared to 7,901 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said. Yet, exports of commercial vehicles were down 37 percent at 20,119 as against 31,942 units in April 2021, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

